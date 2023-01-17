NFL Wildcard Weekend: South Carolina Gamecocks In The League

The South Carolina Gamecocks have put multiple players in the NFL over the years, and a certain group has gone to make the playoffs with their respective teams. This year was no different, as half of the playoff field this season has former Gamecocks on their active roster.

How did each player perform over the weekend?

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop didn't have the opportunity to kick in a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Israel Mukuamu, Cowboys S - Due to injuries affecting their depth, Mukuamu saw extended action in the Wildcard round, totaling four tackles in a win over the Buccaneers.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings LB - DJ racked up two tackles in an upset for his Minnesota Vikings against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Brandon Shell, Dolphins OL - According to the Dolphins website, Shell didn't play on Sunday, as he was reported as being questionable heading into the game. The Buffalo Bills eliminated the Dolphins.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins LB - Melvin Ingram managed two tackles in a losing effort against the Buffalo Bills.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst caught four passes for 45 yards, helping the Bengals get past the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT - Kinlaw played and secured one tackle in San Francisco's win over the Seahawks.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel has nine offensive touches for 165 total yards, including this 74-yard touchdown in the 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.