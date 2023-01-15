A Look At Dowell Loggains Coaching And Play-calling Styles

With Gamecock fans already looking ahead to the 2023 football season, one of the biggest storylines in Columbia will be how South Carolina's offense looks under new play-caller Dowell Loggains. His predecessor Marcus Satterfield caught a lot of flack for both how he utilized South Carolina's playmakers and his redundant play-calling throughout last season.

For those reasons, reporters at Loggains' introductory press conference back in December were extremely inquisitive about a bevy of different topics, including how he plans to coach Carolina's quarterbacks, which according to Dowell, has evolved.

“I do think the advantage of [having] come from the NFL is that you learn a lot from quarterbacks that you’ve coached… I learned as much about the throwing mechanics from those guys and just having conversations," coach Loggains explained. "You work together with them, you’re not telling them, it’s not a dictatorship."

No perfect offensive system equates to automatic success, so being able to score usually depends on philosophy, which for Loggains is finding multiple ways to make life difficult for the defense.

"You gotta create conflict, whether that’s RPO’s, tempo [or] play-action passes. There’s a bunch of different ways to do it," Loggains said. "The [main] way to do that is to find out who your playmakers are and put them in spots that create conflict [for] the defense… It starts with quarterback, and then goes to offensive line, and then you find out what your skill guys do well," Loggains further explained. "So I hope that to be successful is that we create balance which means multiple touches for our playmakers.”

Another facet that Dowell hinted would be a part of the offense is the quick use of horizontal space on the field to expose what he believes is the hardest thing for modern-day college defenders to do.

"In college it’s space and pace, that’s a real thing," coach Loggains stated. The hardest thing to do in college football is to tackle in space… you’re seeing more of these offenses [in the NFL] [like] the Kansas City [Chiefs], the [Philadelphia] Eagles, they play with more space now," Loggains lamented. "There’s a lot of different ways to do it and there’s a lot of ways to change the presentation."

With the return of Spencer Rattler, as Dowell Loggains stated back in December, he wants the star quarterback's input.

“I want Spencer to have a say in some of the things [we do], and have a voice in that, and I wanna know what he’s comfortable with.”

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.