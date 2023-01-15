LOOK: Deebo Samuel Reminds NFL World Of His Elite Playmaking Ability

When people bring up the Will Muschamp tenure to South Carolina fans, they typically try to forget the majority of that stretch for various reasons. Still, if there was ever a bright spot that produced electricity in Williams-Brice and opposing stadiums, it was Deebo Samuel.

Samuel was a do-it-all playmaker for the Gamecocks, as he primarily played receiver and punished defensive backs with his bruising frame and running style. However, he was also a threat in both the run and return game, leading to a first-team All-American bid by the AFCA in his senior season.

Deebo has continued to be a versatile weapon at the next level with the San Francisco 49ers and broke out last season, turning in a first-team All-Pro performance at the receiver position.

Samuel's volume of snaps at times has come back to bite him, and did for a time this season as he went down with a moderate lower body injury back in week 14, but he came back in the regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Playing in the Wildcard round against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the 49ers were looking to potentially ice the game as they were only up two scores a few minutes into the fourth quarter, and Samuel delivered the dagger to Seattle's playoff hopes.

Deebo and the 49ers will play the winner of the wildcard matchup between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings that's taking place later today.

