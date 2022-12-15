NFL Week Fourteen: Gamecocks In The League

Another great week of Gamecocks in the league. Though the usual set of guys got a lot of action this week, many of the Gamecocks lower on their respective teams' depth charts got more action than expected and did not disappoint.

The Gamecocks in the league experienced many firsts this week, including first touchdowns of the season, first interceptions, and many more. The extraordinary depth South Carolina has produced at the NFL level is a showcase of the great development the program has pushed over the past decade.

Week 14 was another tumultuous week for the many Gamecocks in the NFL. Some South Carolina alums enjoyed huge blowouts and incredible late-game comebacks, while others were on the opposite end disappointed.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel had four receptions for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards, and a score in a blowout win for the 49ers. Unfortunately, Samuel suffered a knee/ankle injury, which he is expected to return in three weeks.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE - Clowney had another uneventful game, compiling two tackles and a pass deflection in a loss to the Bengals..

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop didn't have a lot of chances Sunday due to the 49ers stifling defense forcing five turnovers. In Succop's two attempts, he hit an extra point and missed a 55-yard field goal in a 28-point loss to the 49ers.

Israel Mukuamu - Cowboys S - Mukuama had a game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter to ensure the Cowboys their 10th win of the year.

Ernest Jones - Rams LB - Jones had perhaps his best game of the year on Thursday Night Football against the Raiders. Jones tallied five tackles and recorded his first interception of the year in a close win over the Raiders.

D.J. Wonnum - Vikings LB - Wonnum had one tackle in a disappointing loss to the Lions.

Jaycee Horn - Panthers CB - Horn continues to impress in his short career as one of the brightest young defensive backs in the league. Horn had six tackles and an interception in a big win over the Seahawks.

Shi Smith - Panthers WR - Smith caught two passes for 17 yards, one of those catches being his first touchdown catch of the year in a big win for the Panthers.

Kevin Harris - Patriots RB - Harris saw his first real bit of action this past Monday and did not disappoint. Harris recorded 26 rushing yards and a touchdown over eight carries.

