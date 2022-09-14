South Carolina vs. Georgia: Series History

National viewers have already written off South Carolina this weekend. Georgia is coming off a national title and outscoring their opponents by an average of 39.5 points this year, while the Gamecocks struggled with Georgia State and Arkansas.

With SEC rivalry games like this one, however, it's always essential that fans from both sides remember that sometimes it doesn't matter what the teams' talent looks like on paper or the records leading into the matchup. This rule stands for the matchup between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs.

The Pre-SEC Era

Before the Gamecocks officially joined the Southeastern Conference in 1992, they didn't play the Bulldogs annually. However, when the two programs did meet up, Georgia tended to dominate, winning 33 of the 44 matchups between the border states, winning by an average margin of 16.9 points in each of those victories.

Since Joining the SEC

There has been a little more parity in this rivalry since the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992, as South Carolina has won 10 of the 30 matchups against the Bulldogs as official conference foes. One notable detail that will be music to Gamecock fans' ears is that 7 of those ten victories have taken place in the friendly confines of Williams-Brice Stadium.

Recent History Hasn't Been So Kind

Since head coach Kirby Smart arrived in Athens, we've seen a drastic shift in this rivalry. The matchup used to garner national hype during the Steve Spurrier era, but due to recent outcomes has been largely forgotten. Georgia has won five of the last six matchups, averaging a 21.6-point differential in those contests.

The Bulldogs have witnessed the expectations for success change under Smart's leadership. The Bulldogs have won one SEC Championship and made two college football playoff appearances, including a national title win in 2021.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is trying to get the program back to the success it saw in the early part of the previous decade. This contest allows them to evaluate their standing amongst the top teams in the country, a luxury many times are not afforded.

