The Hendon Hooker Notebook

College football always seeks a historic program to rejoin the elite ranks. Fans spend countless hours arguing whether USC, Miami, or Texas has a legitimate chance to contend for relevance.

Tennessee's program has been dormant for the past twenty seasons. They were among the best programs during the 90s, winning a national title in 1998 and pumping out some of the best talents in NFL history, namely quarterback Peyton Manning.

However, they fell flat on their face during the 2000s. Head coach Josh Heupel is attempting to restore the program to its former heights, and quarterback Hendon Hooker makes his job much easier.

NFL Mind

Heupel runs a system very quarterback-dependent. You must be able to get through your reads promptly and efficiently while adjusting the protection at the line presnap.

Hooker gets his eyes in the correct spot more often than not. He can work from hash mark to hash mark and connects his feet with his eyes. Tennessee runs a lot of layered concepts out of the shotgun, which places a heavy burden on the quarterback.

He answers each question and always looks poised. NFL scouts are enamored with his professional traits, and it makes sense. Hooker clearly takes preparation seriously, evaluating each defense as a new and unique challenge.

Layering Concepts

The Volunteers incorporate many complementing concepts that layer the field. Defenders must pick someone in zone coverage, leaving another level of the field open.

Quarterbacks must alter their ball velocity and trajectory at each layer. Hooker displays an impressive understanding and control of his ball, putting the correct amount of touch on it to fit it over linebackers.

He also has the arm talent to rip a ball into a tight window if need be. Hooker has no real limitations at any field level, meaning the Volunteers can attack the playing field.

Adequate Athleticism

Hooker's athleticism won't blow anyone away, and he isn't consistently outrunning SEC defenders. However, he can manipulate the pocket well with his feet and knows when to break contain.

He often scrambles to create, allowing receivers more time to win their routes downfield. Tennessee schemes in some naked boot concepts to ensure he gets on the move and develops a feel for the game.

His movement serves him best between the tackles when he can swiftly sidestep an oncoming edge rusher. Hooker makes some strong plays rushing off tacklers, and will be tough to bring down.

