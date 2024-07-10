South Carolina Gamecock Legends that Should be in EA College Football 25
Three South Carolina legends that should be featured in the new EA College Football 25 video game.
The new college football 25 video game is less than a week away from officially being released. As the day approaches rapidly, more and more information continues to be leaked out about the game, and some of the latest news has fans ecstatic. Images were released of college football legends that will be featured in the Ultimate Team game mode, and South Carolina has some candidates that fans would likely love to see.
The Gamecocks have had some dominant players of the years and several of them would be great candidates to be featured in the video game. So here are three Gamecock legends that deserve to be usable cards in the highly anticipated video game:
DE, Jadeveon Clowney
When talking about the most dominant players in their positions over the years, Clowney holds a spot in this conversation. He owns the title of the iconic "tackle heard around the world' against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. In three seasons, he racked up 129 tackles, 47 tackles for loss and 29 sacks. Thirteen of those sacks came during his sophomore season.
Everyone loves a good pass rusher on their roster and someone who can hold down the edge against the run and Clowney can do all of those things. It seems like it would be a disservice if he wasn't a usable player in this year's video game.
RB, George Rogers
One of the most decorated players in South Carolina football history. Does anything else need to be said for a reason to have him in the game? Rogers took home the Heisman Trophy in 1980, a unanimous All-American and his number has since been retired. In four seasons at South Carolina, he racked up over 5,000 rushing yards, 33 total touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. There arguably isn't a more deserving Gamecock legend that needs to be in the game.
WR, Deebo Samuel
Video games are supposed to be fun and the players you use are supposed to be fun and Samuel absolutely checks all of those boxes. He has become a do-it-all player for the San Fransisco 49ers and having a player like that on a video game roster feels like it would be a cheat code. In four seasons at South Carolina, he had over 2,000 yards receiving and 23 total touchdowns in just 30 career games. He provides an electric weapon for players to use and seems like a perfect fit for this video game.
