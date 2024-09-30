Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecock Xavier Legette Has Breakout Game with Carolina Panthers

Former South Carolina Gamecock Xavier Legette had a breakout game with the Carolina Panthers.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former South Carolina Gamecock Xavier Legette had a breakout game with the Carolina Panthers.

While the South Carolina Gamecocks were on a bye week this past weekend, some former Gamecocks were making an impact on NFL football fields. One of those players was wide receiver Xavier Legette, who had a breakout performance with the Carolina Panthers against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Legette had been working his way through his rookie season thus far, and on Sunday he had a big game for his organization despite the loss. Legette finished the day with six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also tacked on two carries for 10 yards in his performance. It was the first touchdown of Legette's professional career.

The Panthers as a whole have been trying to form an identity this season, especially on offense. Former first overall pick Bryce Young was benched earlier this season and it appears the Panthers have found some success on offense. That has also led to Legettefirst-round, a former first round pick, being more involved in the offense and becoming a factor for his new team. The former Gamecock was a focal point of the offense during his college days and it appears he is starting to find a groove in the NFL now as well.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football