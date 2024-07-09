South Carolina Gamecocks Add Pivotal Staff Member Darren Uscher
South Carolina Gamecocks have added pivotal staff member Darren Uscher to be director of player personnel and recruiting.
Just a couple of months prior to the 2024 college football season starting up, the South Carolina Gamecocks have added a pivotal member to their staff. Darren Uscher has been named the Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting, a title he just recently held with the Oregon Ducks.
Uscher is an alma mater of the University of South Carolina. He earned a degree in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina in 2009 and got his start in college athletics with the Gamecocks as an undergrad working in the marketing department.
Prior to his time in Eugene, Uscher spent two seasons (2021-2022) in the SEC as Auburn’s director of football recruiting. During his time on The Plains, he oversaw all areas of recruiting, player personnel and roster management, while also serving as football’s liaison with the compliance department. Uscher helped produce a pair of top-25 recruiting classes, including the No. 21 class for the 2022 season and the No. 18-ranked group for 2023.
Prior to his stint at Auburn, Uscher spent seven seasons at Boise State serving as the Broncos’ football operations/recruiting coordinator for two years before being promoted to director of football recruiting and player personnel.
Uscher brings not only a lot of experience with him to Columbia, but he brings knowledge of how to bring success to a football program on the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks are looking to make a splash in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and adding Uscher to the staff could make a huge difference there.
