South Carolina Gamecocks Continue to be Left Out of AP Poll

The South Carolina Gamecocks were left out of the AP poll rankings for another week.

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Akron Zips in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering the bye week after a big win over the Akron Zips by a final score of 50-7. The program is now 3-1 on the season and was close to maintaining an undefeated record but a missed field goal in the closing seconds against LSU handed them their first loss on the season . The Gamecocks have been impressive this year but the rankings have not been showing the much love.

Following week four, the AP poll released their latest edition of the rankings on Sunday afternoon and the Gamecocks were left out of the top 25 once again. Not only are they unranked right now with a handful of one loss teams ahead of them, but they aren't receving many votes either to be included in the rankings. South Carolina received seven votes in the AP poll with Washington St., Indiana, Boston College, UNLV, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Iowa and James Madison all ahead of them.

AP Poll Week Five Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Tennessee
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Miami
  8. Oregon
  9. Penn State
  10. Utah
  11. Missouri
  12. Michigan
  13. USC
  14. LSU
  15. Louisville
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Clemson
  18. Iowa State
  19. Illinois
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Oklahoma
  22. BYU
  23. Kansas State
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Boise State

South Carolina will certainly get their opportunity to become a ranked opponent against Ole Miss after the bye week, but after a hot start to the season, it feels like the Gamecocks should be worthy of some more respect in the AP poll rankings.

