South Carolina Gamecocks Could Have an Offensive Breakthrough Against LSU
The South Carolina Gamecocks could have an offensive breakthrough on Saturday against the LSU Tigers.
After a struggling performance in week one, the South Carolina Gamecocks had a massive bounce-back game against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to move to 2-0 on the season. Shane Beamer and his football team walked away with a 31-6 victory and it was another game led by a strong defensive performance. Up next on the schedule is LSU where College Gameday will be posted up, and the Gamecocks could be in store for an offensive breakthrough day.
South Carolina by no means had a bad day offensively against Kentucky. However, they finished with just 252 yards of total offense and only rushed for 86 yards against the Wildcats. Still very much so working to find their identity this season which is to be expected with a first time starting quarterback under center, but this weekend's game against LSU might allow South Carolina to really get things going on that side of the ball.
Right now, LSU ranks 90th in the country for total defense allowing an average of 371 yards per game. Their rushing defense ranks 51st allowing an average of 109 yards and their passing defense ranks 111th with an average of 261 per game. This game will also be played at Williams Brice Stadium which gives an added advantage to South Carolina's offense as they will be able to work at full capacity with no limitations.
If South Carolina can get their offense up to speed with their defense this season, they could turn into a dangerous opponent throughout the conference slate. Moving on to 2-0 on the season a massive accomplishment for the program considering the opponents they have coming up on the schedule, and getting a win against the Tigers would provide another massive boost of momentum within the program.
