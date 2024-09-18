South Carolina Gamecocks' Defense Living Up to the Preseason Standard
The South Carolina Gamecocks defense has lived up to the preseason standard that was set by linebacker Bam Martin-Scott
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering week four of college football with a 2-1 record after a tough loss to LSU at home this past weekend. It came down to a potential game-tying field goal in the closing seconds, and South Carolina came up just short. Despite the loss, South Carolina has been impressive this season, and more specifically, their defense has been a major talking point.
During the preseason, veteran linebacker Bam Martin-Scott set the standard for South Carolina's defense this season. He mentioned the amount of experience that resided within the roster and that he wanted this unit to be one to remember this season. Three games into the year, the Gamecocks have lived up to that standard. Here is what Martin-Scott said earlier this year:
“I think the next step is just making decisions as teammates and players and not getting too focused on the moments. Winning your one-on-one battles, and just staying grounded,” Martin-Scott toldGamecockCentral. “I feel like we’ve been in this defense for, what, three or four years now? We know it inside and out. I feel like, this year is going to be one of those defenses that everybody talks about the 2024 South Carolina defense.”
Whether it's the veteran players like Martin-Scott, Kyle Kennard or Nick Emmanwori making the plays or a guy like Dylan Stewart who is a true freshman flashing off of the edge, this Gamecock defense has been exciting to watch throughout the season. Even in the loss on Saturday, the defense continued to make plays and gave their offense a shot to go and send the game into overtime.
If South Carolina can continue to build and improve upon the standard they have set three games into the season, they will likely find themselves in some more close ball games down the stretch of this tough schedule.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!