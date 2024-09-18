Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks' Defense Living Up to the Preseason Standard

The South Carolina Gamecocks defense has lived up to the preseason standard that was set by linebacker Bam Martin-Scott

Jonathan Williams

Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) tries to avoid getting sacked by South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (22) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) tries to avoid getting sacked by South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (22) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering week four of college football with a 2-1 record after a tough loss to LSU at home this past weekend. It came down to a potential game-tying field goal in the closing seconds, and South Carolina came up just short. Despite the loss, South Carolina has been impressive this season, and more specifically, their defense has been a major talking point.

During the preseason, veteran linebacker Bam Martin-Scott set the standard for South Carolina's defense this season. He mentioned the amount of experience that resided within the roster and that he wanted this unit to be one to remember this season. Three games into the year, the Gamecocks have lived up to that standard. Here is what Martin-Scott said earlier this year:

“I think the next step is just making decisions as teammates and players and not getting too focused on the moments. Winning your one-on-one battles, and just staying grounded,” Martin-Scott toldGamecockCentral. “I feel like we’ve been in this defense for, what, three or four years now? We know it inside and out. I feel like, this year is going to be one of those defenses that everybody talks about the 2024 South Carolina defense.”

Whether it's the veteran players like Martin-Scott, Kyle Kennard or Nick Emmanwori making the plays or a guy like Dylan Stewart who is a true freshman flashing off of the edge, this Gamecock defense has been exciting to watch throughout the season. Even in the loss on Saturday, the defense continued to make plays and gave their offense a shot to go and send the game into overtime.

If South Carolina can continue to build and improve upon the standard they have set three games into the season, they will likely find themselves in some more close ball games down the stretch of this tough schedule.

