South Carolina Gamecocks' Dylan Stewart Listed as Value Pick for 2025 Heisman Trophy
South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart has been listed as a value pick for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are less than 75 days away from the beginning of their 2025 college football season and are looking to achieve their first-ever College Football Playoff birth.
With such high expectations for the upcoming season, many are expecting the Gamecocks to rely on star players to help the team achieve success. One of those players being defensive EDGE, Dylan Stewart.
But while Stewart has an excellent opportunity to be a leader on Carolina's defense, some analysts have listed him as a value pick for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. According to CBS, the young Gamecock is the 10th ranked "value pick" to win the award this year.
Stewart burst onto the national scene as a freshman during the Gamecocks' 2024 season where he finished with 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 23 total tackles. His efforts have earned him many comparison's to former South Carolina great Jadeveon Clowney.
While it would take an extraordinary effort (and likely some offensive touches) for Stewart to earn the Heisman Trophy during the 2025 season, the fact that the young defender is on experts radars is an excellent sign for the Gamecocks.
Stewart will begin his 2025 Heisman campaign in Atlanta, Georgia as the Gamecocks take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
