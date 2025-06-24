Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks' Dylan Stewart Listed as Value Pick for 2025 Heisman Trophy

South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart has been listed as a value pick for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

Christian Kirby

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Dylan Stewart (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Dylan Stewart (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart has been listed as a value pick for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are less than 75 days away from the beginning of their 2025 college football season and are looking to achieve their first-ever College Football Playoff birth.

With such high expectations for the upcoming season, many are expecting the Gamecocks to rely on star players to help the team achieve success. One of those players being defensive EDGE, Dylan Stewart.

But while Stewart has an excellent opportunity to be a leader on Carolina's defense, some analysts have listed him as a value pick for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. According to CBS, the young Gamecock is the 10th ranked "value pick" to win the award this year.

Stewart burst onto the national scene as a freshman during the Gamecocks' 2024 season where he finished with 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 23 total tackles. His efforts have earned him many comparison's to former South Carolina great Jadeveon Clowney.

While it would take an extraordinary effort (and likely some offensive touches) for Stewart to earn the Heisman Trophy during the 2025 season, the fact that the young defender is on experts radars is an excellent sign for the Gamecocks.

Stewart will begin his 2025 Heisman campaign in Atlanta, Georgia as the Gamecocks take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football