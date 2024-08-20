South Carolina Gamecocks Early Betting Odds for Week One Game vs Old Dominion
The South Carolina Gamecocks are a big-time favorite over Old Dominion for their week one matchup.
The start of the 2024 college football season is right around the corner as week zero action begins this Saturday with Florida State and Georgia Tech playing in Dublin, Ireland to get things kicked off. The following week is when the new season will be fully underway and the South Carolina Gamecocks open their season against Old Dominion.
Last season, South Carolina had a marquee game in week one as they faced off against North Carolina in a neutral site game. This season they will get to ease their way into the year. Right now, according to Draft Kings, South Carolina is listed as a 20-point favorite against Old Dominion. The over/under is set at 54.5 points.
It should be noted that South Carolina won just two games by more than 20 points last season. Those two games were against Vanderbilt and Furman, so Old Dominion certainly fits the mold of those styles of games. However, it is week one and South Carolina will have a new quarterback under center this season with Spencer Rattler now in the NFL, but his Gamecock team has something to prove heading into the 2024 season.
This will be the first time ever that South Carolina and Old Dominion have played one another in a football game. Last season the Monarchs finished with a 6-7 record, nearly pulled off an upset against Wake Forest and lost to Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl. South Carolina vs Old Dominion will kick off at 4:15 PM.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
