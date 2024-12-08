Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Finish Top 15 in College Football Playoff Rankings

The South Carolina Gamecocks have finished inside of the top 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 30, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer talk after the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer talk after the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially not made the college football playoff as the final seedings for the bracket have been revealed, but they did finish inside of the top 15. It seemed like there was a chance for a little bit for the Gamecocks to sneak into the top 12, but once last week's rankings were revealed, those hopes got diminished. South Carolina did come in at No. 15 in the final rankings.

The Gamecocks finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in college football, but it wasn't enough to earn a playoff spot - mostly due to the losses to Ole Miss, LSU and Alabama.

Per sources, South Carolina and Florida are being considered as potential participants for this year’s Gator Bowl. However, bowl projections remain fluid, and final decisions will depend on team records, rankings, and conference agreements.

Currently, analysts project the Gamecocks to play in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. While this remains a likely destination, the Gator Bowl’s interest suggests other possibilities could be in play for South Carolina as the postseason picture takes shape.

College Football Playoff Rankings:

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. Boise State
  10. SMU
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State
  13. Miami
  14. Ole Miss
  15. South Carolina
  16. Clemson
  17. BYU
  18. Iowa State
  19. Missouri
  20. Illinois
  21. Syracuse
  22. Army
  23. Colorado
  24. UNLV
  25. Memphis

