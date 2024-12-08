South Carolina Gamecocks Finish Top 15 in College Football Playoff Rankings
The South Carolina Gamecocks have finished inside of the top 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially not made the college football playoff as the final seedings for the bracket have been revealed, but they did finish inside of the top 15. It seemed like there was a chance for a little bit for the Gamecocks to sneak into the top 12, but once last week's rankings were revealed, those hopes got diminished. South Carolina did come in at No. 15 in the final rankings.
The Gamecocks finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in college football, but it wasn't enough to earn a playoff spot - mostly due to the losses to Ole Miss, LSU and Alabama.
Per sources, South Carolina and Florida are being considered as potential participants for this year’s Gator Bowl. However, bowl projections remain fluid, and final decisions will depend on team records, rankings, and conference agreements.
Currently, analysts project the Gamecocks to play in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. While this remains a likely destination, the Gator Bowl’s interest suggests other possibilities could be in play for South Carolina as the postseason picture takes shape.
College Football Playoff Rankings:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Boise State
- SMU
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Army
- Colorado
- UNLV
- Memphis
