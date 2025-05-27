South Carolina Gamecocks First Conference Game Predicted to Be Noon Kickoff
The South Carolina Gamecocks' first conference matchup of the college football season is predicted to be a noon kickoff.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a lot of hype around them this offseason after posting a 9-3 regular season record in 2024. South Carolina returns starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, as well as other big-time names on the roster, which has created the expectation that they will compete for a college football playoff spot.
The Gamecocks will get their conference schedule kicked off this year during week three against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Athletic recently predicted kick off times for the first three weeks of the season. The week three matchup was predicted to start at Noon on ESPN 2.
The noon selection is due to multiple reasons. The two biggest being Alabama and Wisconsin play that weekend and Georgia and Tennessee will also face off against one another. Those two games will likely take over the later slots in the day, which pins South Carolina in the noon slot.
This is likely nothing to worry about for South Carolina, though, as they will likely get plenty of prime time kickoffs this season. With matchups against LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama and Clemson later on the schedule, a few of those are bound to be night games.
With South Carolina's schedule being back loaded though, they will have to keep up their end of the bargain of being a contender in the SEC if they want to receive some prime time kick-offs this season.
