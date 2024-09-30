South Carolina Gamecocks Football Tickets vs Ole Miss
A look at the price range for tickets to see the South Carolina Gamecocks play Ole Miss.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a bye this week after starting the season 3-1 and are coming off of a bye week and a big win over Akron by a final score of 50-7. Their next game is a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ole Miss started their season off hot with some big wins with the offense looking like one of the best in the country. However, this past weekend, the Kentucky Wildcats went into Oxford and pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend and handed Ole Miss their first loss. South Carolina has already beaten Kentucky, on the road, and that makes this week's matchup a little more interesting.
It's another big home game for the South Carolina Gamecocks and for those looking to attend Saturday's matchup, there are some price friendly options to get an in-person look.
According to Ticket Master, the cheapest ticket available for Saturday's game is listed at $121 in section 501 which is in the upper section of the stadium behind the visitor's sideline. The most expensive ticket is listed at $600 in section 106, which sits behind South Carolina's sideline.
According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 9.5-point underdog against the Rebels. The line was initially set at 11.5 in favor of Ole Miss but following the Rebels' loss to Kentucky, the point spread has now shifted a good bit. As the week moves on, this will be a line to keep an eye on.
