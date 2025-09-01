South Carolina Gamecocks Have Two Players Named SEC Players of the Week After Big Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks have two players named as SEC players of the week following their week one win against Virginia Tech.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are riding high after an impressive week one victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta. The victory was especially special for Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who previously played for and coached for the Hokies under his father Frank.
Numerous Gamecocks turned in strong performances in their week one victory. But it was the efforts of a pair of players that earned national recognition. Linebacker Fred Johnson and defensive back Vicari Swain were each recognized as SEC defensive and special teams players of the week, respectively, for their efforts in the big win.
Johnson finished the afternoon with an impressive 10 total tackles and an interception. While Swain turned in a massive 80-yard punt return to help extend the Gamecocks' lead in the fourth quarter. The two players' playmaking abilities were one of the leading reasons for Carolina's impressive victory on Sunday.
A strong defense and dangerous special teams unit have been the catalyst for success under head coach Shane Beamer. Should the Gamecocks continue to turn in performances such as these, the team will have an excellent opportunity of reaching its first ever College Football Playoff.
Swain, Johnson, and the rest of the Gamecocks will look to turn in another strong showing this upcoming Saturday, when the team returns to Columbia to host the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Kikcoff for this game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: