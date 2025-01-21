South Carolina Gamecocks in the Mix According to 2025 CFB National Title Odds
The South Carolina Gamecocks will be in the hunt next season according to 2025 college football national title odds.
The 2024-2025 college football season officially ended Monday night as the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame in the national championship game. The offseason has officially arrived which means the countdown till the 2025 season has already started. As this past season was representative of, it's nearly impossible to foresee how a season is going to go, but that hasn't stopped future national title odds from being released.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had an exciting close to their 2024 season. They won their last six regular season games and made a strong push to land inside the college football playoff despite having three losses. Unfortunately, they ended up losing their bowl game to Illinois, but nonetheless, Shane Beamer showed promise within his program, and odds makers recognized that.
College football reporter Brett McMurphy released the 2025 national title odds following this year's national title from Circa Sports and the Gamecocks currently have the 16th best odds to win the national title next season tied with USC at 60-1 odds. Eight SEC teams ranked ahead of the Gamecocks, those teams being Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Georgia, in that order.
South Carolina returns their starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers next season and their star edge rusher Dylan Stewart along with some other young prospects from the 2024 season. They fell just short of the playoffs last season and now the expectation is they will be right in the thick of the hunt for the 2025 season.
