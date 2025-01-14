South Carolina Gamecock Freshman Poised to Make an Immediate Impact
Potential immediate impact freshmen for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2025.
South Carolina is no stranger to having freshmen on the roster make an immediate impact. Just this past year true freshmen Dylan Stewart and Josiah Thompson made the SEC All-Freshman team. Stewart was also a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
So what Freshman from the 2025 class could make an immediate impact? Malik Clark and Lex Cyrus might be the answer to that question. Both play wide receiver, a position group that failed to have a player eclipse 400 yards receiving last year. The Gamecocks will hope Clark and Cyrus can help out their standout quarterback LaNorris Sellers early and often.
The pair of Clark and Cyrus will provide Sellers with instant deep threats. Clark, a four-star recruit and the second-best player in South Carolina according to 247Sports, is a certified speedster. At the Under Armour Next camp circuit Clark ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. Cyrus can also take the top off of the defense at any time. The four-star recruit from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is a former track athlete with a personal best in the 100 meters of 10.4.
Shedrick Sarratt Jr. could also make an impact in year one with the Gamecocks. After Vershon Lee declared for the NFL draft the offensive line unit needs a starting right tackle. Sarratt Jr. is a four-star offensive tackle and is ranked as the fifth-best player in South Carolina according to 247 Sports. The 6-foot-4 300-pound tackle could make an immediate impact for the Gamecocks in 2025.
South Carolina has the 22nd-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2025 according to 247Sports with a total of 18 recruits joining the team. Only time will tell whether the Gamecocks will have another freshman like Dylan Stewart for the 2025 season.
