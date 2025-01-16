Where do the Gamecocks Go From Here After Last Second Loss to Vanderbilt?
After nearly beating the second ranked Auburn Tigers at home over the weekend, South Carolina suffered another close loss on the road to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday.
Down 63-61 late in the fourth quarter, South Carolina was able to tie it up late with a couple free throws from guard Collin Murray-Boyles. In a game appearing to head to overtime, Vanderbilt's Devin McGlockton was fouled on a three point play after grabbing an offensive rebound. With just 0.6 second left on the clock, that would effectively end the game.
This loss extends the Gamecocks losing streak to four games. While showing fight in each game, the the schedule doesn't get easier. The next six games come against Oklahoma, Florida, Mississippi State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Kentucky. Half of which are on the road.
At 10-7 on the year, 0-4 in the SEC, the Gamecocks have nearly matched last season's loss total (8) through 17 games. South Carolina lost three of their five leading scorers from last season and are relying on a younger roster. While some of those players are playing well, it is a different group than 2023-2024.
The Gamecocks still have everything in front of them, but their NCAA Tournament hopes may very well be hanging in the balance in this upcoming six game stretch.
