South Carolina Gamecocks in the NFL: Rookie Performances Recap
Xavier Legette headlines a group of rookies from South Carolina who are making an immediate impact on NFL rosters.
Xavier Legette became the fifth South Carolina football player to be drafted in the first round since 2014. The former Gamecock did not disappoint in his first year with the Carolina Panthers. Legette finished the season with 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns despite the Panthers switching starting quarterbacks multiple times. His best game came in a week four matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals where he hauled in six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Legette was part of a group of four Gamecocks drafted in the 2024 NFL draft. He was joined by Spencer Rattler, Marcellas Dial and Nick Gargiulo. Rattler was drafted in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints. Dial was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round, and Gargiulo was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos.
Rattler saw action in seven games in his first year with the Saints. In those seven games, he completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns. It was certainly a learning experience for Rattler who failed to win a game as a starter and through more interceptions than touchdowns.
Dial was mainly a special teamer for the Patriots. The defensive back played 83 percent of the Patriots special teams snaps and registered 12 tackles and a forced fumble. Dial had 114 tackles and three interceptions during his three-year career with the Gamecocks.
Gargiulo was a backup for the Broncos and did not see the field at all. He started 12 games during his senior year for the Gamecocks.
Legette and Rattler make this a decent draft class for the Gamecocks who continue to produce NFL players under head coach Shane Beamer. The 2025 rookies from South Carolina are sure to produce in the NFL as well with several players expected to get drafted.
You Might Also Like:
- First Round Mock Draft Says South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
- South Carolina Gamecocks AD Gives Massive Props to Shane Beamer
- South Carolina Football Overlook: Gamecock's on the Rise Thanks to Beamer Ball
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!