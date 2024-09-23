Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks in the NFL: Xavier Legette has Career-Best Game

Former South Carolina Gamecock wide receiver Xavier Legette had a career-best game in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
While the South Carolina Gamecocks took care of business this weekend against Akron to move to 3-1 on the season, some other Gamecocks were taking care of business in the NFL on Sunday. Most notably former wide receiver Xavier Legette, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, had a career-best game for the organization this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Panthers made the decision to bench former first-overall pick Bryce Young this weekend and start NFL veteran Andy Dalton instead. It led to the team's first win on the season and to Legette having the best game of his rookie campaign. The former Gamecock finished the game with two receptions for 42 yards and three targets. Might not seem like a lot but considering he didn't have any targets the week before against the Chargers, that's a sign of improvement.

Legette is a former first-round pick as the Panthers drafted him with the 32nd overall pick this offseason and he is looking to get into the fold of this offense. That's tough to accomplish with moving parts early in the season, but through three games he has 10 targets, six receptions and 77 receiving yards.

Legette was a star for the Gamecocks during his time in college and the Panthers looking to get that type of role out of him this season as the young prospect in the receiving room. If Carolina can find some consistency at quarterback, then that might lead to some big performances from Legette.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

