South Carolina Gamecocks Land a First Rounder in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a former player going in the first round in the latest NFL mock draft.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks had an impressive season in 2024 as they lost just three games during the regular season and ended with a strong winning streak. They did lose their bowl game to Illinois, but all in all, a successful season for Shane Beamer and his squad.

The Gamecocks will lose some big-time contributors on both sides of the ball to the NFL this offseason, but they also have quite a few young stars on the roster. One of those veteran leaders that the Gamecocks lost was safety Nick Emmanwori. He had yet another impressive season with the Gamecocks and his work on the field is starting to show the benefits.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest first round NFL mock draft and Emmanwori was included on the list of names to make the cut. Kiper had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafting the former Gamecocks 19th overall in the first round. Here is what he said about the pick:

"Emmanwori has closed the gap to Starks in the safety rankings, and I considered him five spots earlier for the Colts," Kiper wrote. "Emmanwori is going to be a red-hot prospect throughout the predraft process. He has a big frame at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, but he moves like a smaller defensive back. He picked off four passes this season (2 pick-sixes), and he could fit in nicely for the Buccaneers' defense. Emmanwori next to Antoine Winfield Jr. could do some damage to opposing passing attacks."

Emmanwori finished his college career with 244 total tackles, four tackles for loss and six interceptions. To no surprise, it only took him three years in college beofre he was ready to decide it's time to take this talents to the NFL, and it looks like that was a great decision.

