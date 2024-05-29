Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Roster Recap - Massive Turnover via Transfer Portal

Matt Peavy

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the transfer portal window is officially closed, almost all of South Carolina’s outgoing transfers have found a new home.

South Carolina added 24 players via the transfer portal. They lost 18 players to the portal this year, and 6 players’ futures are not yet decided.

Here’s a list that shows the destinations of each former Gamecock, a few players who entered the portal but didn’t actually sign with any other school, and the list of incoming transfers.

South Carolina Additions via the Transfer Portal

  • Dalevon Campbell, WR
  • Vandrevius Jacobs, WR
  • Gilber Edmond, EDGE
  • Kamaar Bell, OL
  • Robby Ashford, QB
  • Davis Becille, QB
  • Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
  • Buddy Mack III, S
  • Monkey Goodwine, DL
  • Aaryn Parks, OL
  • Bangally Kamara, LB
  • Gage Larvadain, WR
  • Demetrius Knight JR, LB
  • Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, WR
  • Gerald Kilgore, S
  • Brady Hunt, TE
  • Kyle Kennard, EDGE
  • Jawarn Howell, RB
  • Raheim Sanders, RB
  • DeAndre Jules, DL
  • Oscar Adaway III, RB
  • Jared Brown, WR

South Carolina Losses Via Transfer Portal

  • Keenan Nelson, JR - Ohio State
  • Sidney Fugar, OL - Baylor
  • Juice Wells, WR - Ole Miss
  • Stone Blanton, LB - Miss State
  • Mitch Jeter, K - Notre Dame
  • Isaiah Norris, CB - Georgia Southern
  • Jaylen Nichols, OL - Memphis
  • Xzavier McLeoud, DL - Georgia
  • Dononvan Westmoreland, EDGE Kennesaw State
  • Colten Gauthier, QB - Gardner-Webb
  • Grayson Mains, OL - Temple
  • Felix Hixon, DL - Middle Tenn State
  • Zavier Short, WR - App State
  • Kajuan Banks, S - South Florida
  • O'Mega Blake, WR - ECU
  • Mario Anderson, RB - Memphis
  • JonDarius Morgan, OL - UAB
  • D'Andre Martin, DL - Charlotte
  • Drew Tuazama, EDGE - TBD
  • Kelton Henderson, WR - TBD
  • Terrell Dawkins, EDGE - TBD
  • Kamron Sanlin, RB - TBD
  • Landon Samson, WR - TBD

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Matt Peavy

MATT PEAVY