South Carolina Gamecocks Roster Recap - Massive Turnover via Transfer Portal
Now that the transfer portal window is officially closed, almost all of South Carolina’s outgoing transfers have found a new home.
South Carolina added 24 players via the transfer portal. They lost 18 players to the portal this year, and 6 players’ futures are not yet decided.
Here’s a list that shows the destinations of each former Gamecock, a few players who entered the portal but didn’t actually sign with any other school, and the list of incoming transfers.
South Carolina Additions via the Transfer Portal
- Dalevon Campbell, WR
- Vandrevius Jacobs, WR
- Gilber Edmond, EDGE
- Kamaar Bell, OL
- Robby Ashford, QB
- Davis Becille, QB
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Buddy Mack III, S
- Monkey Goodwine, DL
- Aaryn Parks, OL
- Bangally Kamara, LB
- Gage Larvadain, WR
- Demetrius Knight JR, LB
- Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, WR
- Gerald Kilgore, S
- Brady Hunt, TE
- Kyle Kennard, EDGE
- Jawarn Howell, RB
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Oscar Adaway III, RB
- Jared Brown, WR
South Carolina Losses Via Transfer Portal
- Keenan Nelson, JR - Ohio State
- Sidney Fugar, OL - Baylor
- Juice Wells, WR - Ole Miss
- Stone Blanton, LB - Miss State
- Mitch Jeter, K - Notre Dame
- Isaiah Norris, CB - Georgia Southern
- Jaylen Nichols, OL - Memphis
- Xzavier McLeoud, DL - Georgia
- Dononvan Westmoreland, EDGE Kennesaw State
- Colten Gauthier, QB - Gardner-Webb
- Grayson Mains, OL - Temple
- Felix Hixon, DL - Middle Tenn State
- Zavier Short, WR - App State
- Kajuan Banks, S - South Florida
- O'Mega Blake, WR - ECU
- Mario Anderson, RB - Memphis
- JonDarius Morgan, OL - UAB
- D'Andre Martin, DL - Charlotte
- Drew Tuazama, EDGE - TBD
- Kelton Henderson, WR - TBD
- Terrell Dawkins, EDGE - TBD
- Kamron Sanlin, RB - TBD
- Landon Samson, WR - TBD
