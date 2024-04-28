BREAKING: SEC Transfer Center Nick Pringle Commits To South Carolina!
Lamont Paris and South Carolina's men's basketball program made a living off the transfer portal this past offseason, in what Paris wound up calling a 'grand slam' as far as how the guys meshed together, fit the program and their diverse skillsets. Having already landed one portal center in Missouri transfer Jordan Butler, Lamont went out and nabbed another commitment on Saturday night in the form of Alabama center Nick Pringle. Nick is currently on an official visit in Columbia.
Pringle, a native of Whale Branch, SC, averaged 6.8 points on 62.3% shooting from the floor in 18.2 minutes in 34 games played this past Winter, along with 5.1 rebounds per game. Nick was teammates with former Gamecock forward BJ Mack at Wofford back in the 2020-21 season before arriving at Tuscaloosa. Pringle played a huge role in the Tide's run to their first-ever Final Four this past season, at one point grabbing nine or more rebounds in three straight games, one of them resulting in a double-double against the Clemson Tigers.
