South Carolina Gamecocks Sell Out of Season Tickets for 2025 College Football Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks have sold out of season tickets ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 college football season is less than a week away as teams prepare for their quests to reach the College Football Playoff. With so much overturn in taking place in the offseason and an expanded format, more fan bases than ever are extremely excited for their respective seasons.
One exceptionally excited team is the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks are large favorites to reach the College Football Playoffs this season and have recently sold out of season tickets. The team recently announced the news on their social media account.
The Gamecocks are heading into the 2025 season as one of the more exciting teams in the country, and are headlined by quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has been listed as Heisman hopeful for the 2025 season.
Along with an exciting quarterback, the Gamecocks have been slated to have one of their most exciting home schedules in recent history. Carolina is set to host Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and a handful of other exciting opponents.
Should the Gamecocks be able to live up to their hype in the 2025 season, South Carolina could deliver its fans with one of the most exciting years in Gamecocks football history, and would create a massive incentive for fans to sell out their 2026 season tickets.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, August 31st, as the team plays the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
