South Carolina Gamecocks Snubbed in 2025 College Football Playoff Predictions
The South Carolina Gamecocks were not included in the latest 2025 college football playoff predictions.
While the 2024 college football season just recently ended, that hasn't stopped way-too-early predictions from rolling out from next season. The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of an impressive season and nearly made the college football playoffs but came up just short. Based on the latest predictions though, the Gamecocks are not expected to be in the playoff mix next season either.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly created his own “way too early” 2025 College Football Playoff prediction that did not include the South Carolina Gamecocks as one of the final 12 teams. Despite the six-game win streak that ended the 2024 Gamecock season, Connelly predicted the Gamecocks to be edged out by fellow SEC teams: Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Georgia, who he predicted to repeat as conference champs.
While he did say the Gamecocks would be jockeying for a final spot, he indicated potential rule changes that would prevent the team from punching their ticket. The rule changes mainly involve preventing the SEC from asking for multiple auto bids in the playoff selection. With two of the teams selected on their schedule (LSU and Alabama), the Gamecocks certainly have the chance to control their own destiny and run the table.
With high hopes for quarterback Lanoris Sellers, the Gamecocks have playoff or bust-aspirations. Coach Shane Beamer made his case that his team deserved a spot in the 2024 playoff, stating “It’s hard for me to sit there and say we are not one of the 12 best teams in the country when you look at our strength of the schedule, wins, and our record on the road.” If the Gamecocks want to prove Connelly’s simulation wrong, they must continue to build upon Coach Beamer’s highlighted arguments that support his claims. The Gamecocks will begin their journey in Atlanta during week one of the season against Virginia Tech.
