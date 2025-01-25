Nick Emmanwori Compared to Derwin James in Latest First Round NFL Mock Draft
The South Carolina Gamecocks faithful enjoyed the three seasons they watched Nick Emmanwori roam the back end of their defense. Now he's headed to the NFL, and he's received quite a player comp.
Nick Emmanwori enterred the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as a 3-star recruit. At 6'3, 208 pounds out of Irmo, South Carolina, Emmanwori was ranked 435th in his class. Upon arrival at South Carolina, it was pretty clear just how special of a football player the Gamecocks had on their hands. Emmanworri earned a starting role by the first series of his freshman season.
Three years later, Emmanwori stands nearly 6'4, 230 pounds and is perhaps the best safety in the upcoming NFL Draft. In the latest first-round NFL Mock Draft, NFL Network's lead Draft Analyst, Daniel Jeremiah has Emmanwori going 20th overall to the Broncos and he's compared him to an All-Pro.
"Emmanwori gave me some Derwin James vibes when I studied him. I love his instincts and production."
Nick Emmanwori Highlights:
*2024 First-Team All-American (AP, Sporting News, Reese’s Senior Bowl, College FB Nation)
*2024 Second-Team All-American (FAA, SI.com, CBS Sports, Phil Steele)
*2024 First-Team All-SEC (unanimous)
*2024 Rex Enright Team Captain
*2024 Joe Morrison MVP Defense
*2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Finalist
*2024 Safety of the Year (College Football Nation)
*2024 SEC Player of the Year (College Football Nation)
*2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year (College Football Nation)
*2024 SEC Safety of the Year (College Football Nation)
