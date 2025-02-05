South Carolina Gamecocks Transfers Littered Across Top 100 Impact Players List
The South Carolina Gamecocks' transfer portal additions are littered across CBS' top 100 impact players list.
Just like any program does in today's world of college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks got busy looking for impact players in the transfer portal this offseason. They found some big time contributors last year in the form of edge rusher Kyle Kennard and running back Raheim Sanders, and now they found some more big names in this year's cycle.
CBS released a list of the top 100 biggest impact players on the move in college football and the Gamecocks landed three players on the list: Running back Rahsul Faison, defensive lineman Jaylen Brown and cornerback Brandon Cisse.
Faison was the highest rated player out of the bunch as he was ranked No. 47 on the list. The former Utah State running back had a massive season last year and now will be looking to provide the same impact for the Gamecocks. Here is what CBS' Cooper Petagna wrote about him:
"Faison joins South Carolina after accounting for more than 1,200 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per attempt last season at Utah State," Petagna wrote. "Displaying a poetic running style, Faison's vision, patience, and change of speed make him one of the most dynamic and potentially impactful transfer portal prospects this cycle. If you're looking for a breakout prospect next year, circle Faison."
Brown was the next player on the list as he came in at No. 69. He didn't play a lot in his first year at Missouri, but after losing Tonka Hemingway and TJ Sanders up front this offseason, South Carolina is in need of more playmakers on the defensive line. Here is what CBS had to say about him:
"A former Top247 prospect, Brown recorded just fewer than 40 snaps in his freshman year at Missouri," Petagna wrote. "Hovering around 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, the flashes of quickness and strength make for an interesting partnership between a former highly touted prospect and a South Carolina program that continues to churn out edge defenders at an extremely high rate."
Cisse was the final name on the list for South Carolina and he was ranked No. 73 on the list. And it sounds like South Carolina found themselves a versatile player from North Carolina State.
"A versatile secondary defender, Cisse displays the ability to operate outside at both corner spots in addition to playing inside as a slot defender" said Petagna. "Active in man-to-man coverage and run support, the rising junior's positional flexibility should add plenty of value to an already aggressive South Carolina secondary."
