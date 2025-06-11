Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Update TV Times and Network Details for 2025 Football Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks have provided more details about kickoff times and TV networks for their 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks mascot dancing during a timeout against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks mascot dancing during a timeout against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks have provided more details about kickoff times and TV networks for their 2025 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 college football season is just months away. As fans eagerly await the team's return, details surrounding kickoff times and TV networks for the regular season have been released.

Games designated with the "NIGHT" slot will kick off in the hours between 6-8 p.m., games with the "AFTERNOON" slot will begin between 3:30-4:30 p.m., and games that have been given the "FLEX" slot will take place between 3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. More details on the official kickoff times and TV networks providing each game will be announced at a later date. 

The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 College Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Virginia Tech (3:30 - ESPN)
  • Sept. 6 - vs South Carolina State (7:00 - SEC Network+)
  • Sept. 13 - vs Vanderbilt (7:00 or 7:45 - TBD)
  • Sept. 20 - @ Missouri (FLEX - TBD)
  • Sept. 27 - vs Kentucky(FLEX - TBD) 
  • Oct. 4 - BYE
  • Oct. 11 - @ LSU (FLEX - TBD)
  • Oct. 18 - vs Oklahoma (EARLY - TBD)
  • Oct. 25 - vs Alabama  (FLEX - TBD)
  • Nov. 1 - @ Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
  • Nov. 8 - BYE
  • No. 15 - @ Texas A&M (EARLY - TBD)
  • Nov. 22 - vs Coastal Carolina (AFTERNOON - TBD)
  • Nov. 30 - vs Clemson (NOON - ESPN or ABC)

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football