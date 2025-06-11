South Carolina Gamecocks Update TV Times and Network Details for 2025 Football Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks have provided more details about kickoff times and TV networks for their 2025 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 college football season is just months away. As fans eagerly await the team's return, details surrounding kickoff times and TV networks for the regular season have been released.
Games designated with the "NIGHT" slot will kick off in the hours between 6-8 p.m., games with the "AFTERNOON" slot will begin between 3:30-4:30 p.m., and games that have been given the "FLEX" slot will take place between 3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. More details on the official kickoff times and TV networks providing each game will be announced at a later date.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Virginia Tech (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs South Carolina State (7:00 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - vs Vanderbilt (7:00 or 7:45 - TBD)
- Sept. 20 - @ Missouri (FLEX - TBD)
- Sept. 27 - vs Kentucky(FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 4 - BYE
- Oct. 11 - @ LSU (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Oklahoma (EARLY - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - vs Alabama (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 1 - @ Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 8 - BYE
- No. 15 - @ Texas A&M (EARLY - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Coastal Carolina (AFTERNOON - TBD)
- Nov. 30 - vs Clemson (NOON - ESPN or ABC)
You Might Also Like:
- Where do the Gamecocks Go From Here After Last Second Loss to Vanderbilt?
- Former Gamecock Mitch Jeter Prepares for National Championship Game
- Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Takes to Social Media to Troll South Carolina Football
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!