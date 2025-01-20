Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Takes to Social Media to Troll South Carolina Football
South Carolina fans are no stranger to the pestering and trolling from the likes of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. He’s back at it again on Social Media.
The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Ole Miss Rebels aren’t exactly “Old-School Rivals.” For the longest time in this conference, up until the bast 2024 season, they were on opposite sides of the divisions, only set to see one another once every four years at the most.
Nor were the two schools exactly battling it out on the recruiting trail for similar prospects. For the most part, these two programs politefully went about their business saving up most of their hatred for true rivals. Now, with the days of the transfer portal, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer seam to be going head to head quite often.
A year ago last offseason it was Lane Kiffin poaching WR, Juice Wells out of the portal from the South Carolina Gamecocks, and this offseason, it’s Kiffin taking to social media to let the world know he just won one over on Beamer and Co.
Shortly before posting this article on X, stating that Harrison Wallace was going to visit South Carolina, Wallace announced he was going to be trasferring to Ole Miss. Ole Miss obviously beat South Carolina this year 27-3 in Columbia. In 2025, the Gamecocks will travel to Oxford to take on what is seemingly a rebuilding football team. While the Gamecocks return QB, LaNorris Sellers, the Rebels will be working in first-year starter Austin Simmons after Jackson Dart declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The content between the Rebels and the Gamecocks in Oxford is set for Saturday, November 1st. The Gamecocks are currently +4000 to win the 2026 National Title according to FanDuel.
