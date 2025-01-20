Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock Mitch Jeter Prepares for National Championship Game

Alex Joyce

The College Football Playoff National Championship game is finally here as the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame at 7:30 pm (ET). While South Carolina isn't in this game, they do have a tie to it as the starting kicker for the Fighting Irish is a former Gamecock.

Mitch Jeter joined the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2020 and served as the team's primary kickoff specialist for four seasons before becoming the place kicker in 2022 and 2023. Jeter played well for South Carolina as someone who never missed between 40-49 yards and perfect beyond 50 yards in 2022.

Jeter transferred to Notre Dame last offseason and quickly became the team's starting kicker following the loss of Spencer Shrader. This season, Jeter has made 13/20 field goals. He's hit 100 percent of his kicks in back to back games against Georgia and Penn State.

