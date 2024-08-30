South Carolina Gamecocks vs Old Dominion Final Predictions
Final predictions for South Carolina's week one matchup against Old Dominion.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to start their 2024 college football season starting Saturday afternoon inside Williams-Brice Stadium as the Old Dominion Monarchs enter. The Gamecocks are 21.0-point favorites against Old Dominion.
The Gamecocks are entering year four under head coach Shane Beamer and many are intrigued to see how this season plays out for the program. Redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers was named the starting quarterback and he is just one of many new faces that South Carolina will feature on both sides of the ball this season. With that said, here is how the staff at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI sees the game playing out:
South Carolina vs Old Dominion Predictions:
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 35, Old Dominion 14
I believe the Gamecocks will secure a 35-14 victory. While I expect them to be dominant, I don’t think they’ll overwhelm their opponents. This game will be a key opportunity for them to gain essential live reps as they prepare for their Week 2 SEC matchup against Kentucky. I also anticipate that many younger players will get a chance to see the field later in the game. For me, this matchup is all about refining their chemistry in a live game setting.
Joseph Griffin: South Carolina 38, Old Dominion 10
Expect the run game to be dominant from start to finish. A game where the Gamecocks should surpass the 150 mark, which only happened once last season, and closer to 200 yards on the ground is my prediction. The passing game will have their chances and should hit, previewing the weapons they have but this is a game where Carolina should be able to lean on this Old Dominion team and show they can establish the run game, which will go a long way in helping LaNorris Sellers settle in as a first-year starter.
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 37, Old Dominion 10
This game should be handled in the trenches for South Carolina. On Offense, the Gamecocks will lean on the run game as they give LaNorris Sellers the opportunity to gel with a revamped wide receiver room. On the flip side, South Carolina's pass rush should be on full display after a full offseason of hype. It may be a slow start, but expect the Gamecocks to dominate after the first quarter.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the television broadcast for those who don't have tickets to the contest.
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st, 2024.
- Time: 4:15 PM ET
- TV: The SEC Network
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Saturday, August 31, will be the first time fans will get to see the new look offense led by QB LaNorris Sellers. All offseason players have talked about their ground and pound attack led by Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders.
Defensively, the Gamecocks are expected to have one of the better units in the conference this season. Led by veterans across all three levels of the defense, the team will have its opportunity to pick up where they left off last season.
