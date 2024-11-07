South Carolina Gamecocks Working on Massive NIL Deal for Dylan Stewart
The South Carolina Gamecocks are reportedly working on a massive NIL deal for Dylan Stewart.
The South Carolina Gamecocks landed a massive star in their last recruiting class as true freshman edge rusher Dylan Stewart has taken the college football world by storm this season. Stewart has played a massive role in the Gamecocks' defense being as disruptive as they have been this season. Not only is Stewart doing that as a freshman, but the Gamecocks have plans to go to extensive efforts to make sure he stays in South Carolina.
Jordan Kaye reported on The State, Dylan Stewart’s representation is in talks with South Carolina and the school’s NIL collective, The Garnet Trust, about a one-year deal worth upwards of seven figures.
This is by no means out of the norm in today's world of college football. High-caliber players like Stewart come at a price now, and when they play as well as he has in his first season, that price only continues to rise. Stewart this season has 16 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two force fumbles. He and Kyle Kennard have turned into stars on defense for the Gamecocks.
When Stewart committed to the Gamecocks, he became the sixth-highest rated recruit to commit to South Carolina in program history. All signs now point to him being as good as he was advertised to be coming out of high school, and the Gamecocks are going to do everything they can to make sure he sticks around.
