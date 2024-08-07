South Carolina Pinned With One of Toughest Schedules in College Football
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been pinned with one of the toughest schedules in college football.
The 2024 college football season is approaching rapidly and the South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready to take on one of the toughest schedules in all of college football. Texas and Oklahoma created a shake up in the SEC this season as divisions have now been eliminated which also means conference schedules will look different this year.
At first, it seemed like the Gamecocks maybe would get a break in this new format. No more divisions meant South Carolina would no longer have to face the likes of Georgia or Tennessee every single season or be competing with those two schools for a division title. However, the trade-off for at least this next season wasn't ideal. The Gamecocks' conference slate includes: @ Kentucky, vs LSU, vs Ole Miss, @ Alabama, @ Oklahoma, vs Texas A&M, @ Vanderbilt and vs Missouri. A schedule that placed them inside of the list of the 20 hardest schedules in college football this season, according to ESPN.
It might seem like South Carolina got the short end of the stick, but in reality, that's just the nature of the SEC. Ten other SEC schools ranked ahead of South Carolina on ESPN's list and the top eight was made up of strictly SEC programs. It's claimed to be the toughest conference to play in and the strength of schedule rankings reflect that. Only one SEC school was ranked outside of the top 25 and that's the Missouri Tigers.
What's unfortunate for South Carolina is they face this schedule during a season in which they will likely be trying to find answers along the way. Questions like who the starting quarterback will be, can the offensive line hold up this season and who replaces the production of Xavier Legette at wide receiver. It's also a big season for Shane Beamer as he heads into his fourth season with the program and is in need of proving he can produce positive results with the program. The Gamecocks failed to be bowl eligible last season.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!