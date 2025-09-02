South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Has Second Highest Odds to Win the Heisman
There is no doubt that the 2025 college football season is loaded with quarterback talent. One of the quarterbacks in that discussion is the South Carolina Gamecocks’ field general, LaNorris Sellers. This past week, Sellers helped lead the Gamecocks to a 24-11 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies. After showing flashes of brilliance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it seems as if oddsmakers also have a good feeling about the Florence, SC native's chances to be the best player in the country.
According to Fanduel, Sellers currently holds the second highest odds to win the Heisman trophy at +1000. Prior to the start of the season, he had the sixth highest odds at +1800. The only name above Sellers currently is LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier.
After Sunday’s game, the shift in odds is warranted. Sellers debuted on an excellent first drive that saw him make plays with both his arms and legs. The drive was capped off by an impressive 15-yard touchdown run. He was also able to make plays while escaping the pocket and broke out of several sacks that probably no one else in the sport could do, which led to creating more yards with his legs.
Another major highlight from Sellers against the Hokies was the 64-yard touchdown he put perfectly in the hands of WR Nyck Harbor that essentially iced the game.
Several national analysts came away from the game claiming Sellers has the chance to be the best player in college football, and that the Gamecocks under his leadership can hold the same title. While certainly he has room for improvement, the ability of Sellers was on full display and he put all viewers on notice.
Sellers has the chance to bolster his chances to win the Heisman this weekend in a contest against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. In front of a ruckus crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Sellers will look to create some of his signature highlights in a dominant effort to again showcase his Heisman potential. If he is able to get in a rhythm and establish more continuity with his offense, it could spell trouble for opponents down the road.
The Gamecocks are set to kick off against the Bulldogs on Saturday at 7 PM ET.
