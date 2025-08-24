South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Partners With T-Mobile For Friday Night Lights
South Carolina's star quarterback LaNorris Sellers posted a video on his personal Instagram announcing a partnership with T-Mobile. In the video, he answered questions on the first person to believe in you, his first coach, the first person to call after a game, and the closest high school teammate.
This partnership aims to give back to small town high schools across the country, afforded them the ability to help better their school and take it to the next level. Here is a deeper dive into Tmobile 5G lights and what they are trying to do for small town schools.
“The real fun kicks off on July 17, when schools from across the nation submit their applications and share why they deserve to win. During this time, applicants are celebrated with weekly , T-Mobile Tuesday-branded giveaways, School Spotlights, school spirit activities, and more.”
Finalists are expected to be announced on September 25-October 24th. With a grand prize for each of the 25 finalists.
“Finalist schools will be announced, and the voting period will open. Each finalist will receive $25,000, will be celebrated with a T-Mobile Magenta Home Game, and will continue rallying their community to secure as many votes as possible to win the grand prize.”
A winner will be announced on October 30th. Schools can apply at FridayNight5GLights.com.
It is the latest deal for the star quarterback, who also announced just last week that he had inked a deal with Beats by Dre. Sellers also has deals in place with Raising Canes, and Collegiate Legends. In 2024, he inked a deal with Cheez-It ahead of the Citrus Bowl. Sellers will likely see more deals come his way throughout the fall.
Sellers is one of the stars of college football and one of the faces of the sport, garnering a lot of attention with his 64K following. After a breakout 2024 campaign, the expectation is that he guides the Gamecocks to new heights in 2025, especially their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. He certainly has the talent to do so, and everything at his disposal to be a Heisman finalist this upcoming season.
