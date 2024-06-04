South Carolina Ranked in Latest Football Power Index
ESPN recently released their 2024 College Football Power Index (FPI), ranking the South Carolina Gamecocks 33rd overall with a rating of 6.2. As ESPN’s Neil Paine said, “The FPI is a power rating that tracks each team’s strength relative to an average FBS squad. Teams are rated on offense, defense, and special teams, with the values representing points per game.” This rating means that ESPN considers the Gamecocks to be about six points per game better than the average team.
ESPN’s FPI metrics also project South Carolina to finish the 2024 season with a 6-6 record. This would be a slight improvement from their 5-7 record in 2023 under head coach Shane Beamer. However, it is important to consider the overall strength of their schedule. According to collegefootballnetwork.com, South Carolina’s 2024 schedule is tied for the 16th toughest in all of college football. The Gamecocks will face formidable opponents including Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Clemson, Texas A&M, and LSU, all of whom are ranked in the top 16 of ESPN’s FPI metrics.
While ESPN expects improvement for South Carolina, bolstered by their top-20 rated recruiting classes from both high school and transfer ranks, Gamecock fans should temper their expectations because of the challenging SEC schedule. Shane Beamer, now in his fourth year as head coach, will have a tough path ahead.
