South Carolina Recruiting in Review - Where Things Stand in 2026 Class
The South Carolina Gamecocks have just under four months until early national signing day and they are on pace to sign another great class. We take a look at where things are and where they might finish for the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks signed head coach Shane Beamer to a contract extension this offseason, ensuring that Beamer would be the head coach of the Gamecocks through the 2030 season.
There's little to no doubt that Beamer earned that contract extension through wins on the field. Since arriving in Columbia, Beamer has won 57% of his contests after taking over a sub .500 football prgram upon his arrival.
Sure, it's the wins on the field, but it's also the wins on the recruiting trail that have led to the optimism around the Gamecocks program. They are in the midst of signing potentially another extremely impactful class in 2026.
2026 South Carolina Recruiting Class - In Review
Quick Facts:
- (15) Verbal commits
- No. 6 ranked QB - Landon Duckworth
- (6) commits ranked inside the consensus Top-200 rankings
- No. 19 ranked class according to consensus.
- 10/16 commits reside in the Carolinas
The Gamecocks have an elite quarterback in the class already in the form of Landon Duckworth, and from a playmaking standpoint, he's a stylistic match to that of LaNorris Sellers. Sure, he might not be as heavy or large as Sellers — Sellers is 245 pounds, Duckworth is 200 pounds — but he's arguably the best athlete at the position in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He's an elite basketball player and has tremendous speed. On top of that, Duckworth continues to develop further as a passer, making the Elite 11 in Los Angeles this summer.
The latest addition of RB, Amari Thomas is massive for this football program as well. The Florida native chose the Gamecocks over Florida State and is an electric prospect for this Gamecocks class at a position of tremendous need. Rashul Faison is currently in the midst of battling the NCAA for this final year of eligibility. Next season and moving forward, the RB room looks to be open competition.
