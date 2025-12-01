Where South Carolina's 2026 Recruiting Class Stands Before National Signing Day
Early National Signing Day is fast approaching with means South Carolina's 2026 recruiting class is entering the home stretch. The Gamecocks are working to sign their current commits to letters of intent, while also working some magic to add more pieces to the class. It's time to take an updated look at the recruits and to see where things stand.
Early National Signing Day has taken over for what college football fans used to watch out for in February. With players looking to enroll early in order to be full participants in offseason programs, the early date is where most players will sign, with some still choosing to sign in February. With early signing day set for this Wednesday Dec 3, let's take an updated look at the class.
Class Breakdown:
- Five-Star IOL Darius Gray
- Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth
- Four-Star CB J'Zavien Currence
- Four-Star DL Aiden Harris
- Four-Star DL Noah Clark
- Four-Star OT Zyon guiles
- Four-Star CB Kosci Barnes
- Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson
- Three-Star LB Andrew Harris
- Three-Star S Triston Lewis
- Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt
- Three-Star CB K.J Johnson
- Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter
- Three-Star WR Cayden Baxter
The four guys leading the way in this class is five-star guard Darius Gray (Nat. 16, Pos. 1), four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth (Nat. 52, Pos: 6), four-star corner J'Zavien Currence (Nat. 67, Pos. 8), and four-star defensive lineman Aiden Harris (Nat. 81, Pos. 10). These are the four highest rated recruits in the class and would be the most top 100 recruits South Carolina has landed in the Shane Beamer era.
Gray is the jewel of the class as the number one player at his position and top 20 overall. With an offensive line that has struggled in 2025, Gray could come in and find himself in a starting position as a true freshman. Zyon Guiles and Anthony Baxter could develop into nice pieces as well, but the Gamecocks will have to hit the portal hard to revamp that room.
Flip on the way?
Zion Elee is the nation's best edge rusher in the class and a consensus five-star in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-3.5 and 220 pounder is currently committed Maryland, but a visit to South Carolina in recent weeks seemed to ruffle feathers among the Terrapins coaching staff. This flip will be a tough one to pull off, but it is a move the Gamecocks staff is pushing for.
Stay tuned for national signing day updates. The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff will have full coverage of Wednesday's signings and flips.
