South Carolina Running Back Named Among Players With Most to Prove in 2025 Season
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Isaiah Augustave has been listed as one of college football's players with the most to prove in 2025.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading into the 2025 season with some of the highest expectations in program history. As the team attempts to make its first College Football Playoff in program history, the Gamecocks will look for a handful of new faces to prove themselves.
One player who is expected to have a big season is running back Isaiah Augustave, who joined Carolina via the transfer portal this offseason. According to CBS Sports, Augustave is one of the players who have the most to prove during the 2025 college football season.
Augustave was one of two running backs to join the Gamecocks this season, with the other being Utah State transfer Rahul Faison. Unfortunately for South Carolina, Faison's eligibility for the 2025 season is currently in limbo, which would likely make Augustave the feature back for the upcoming year.
During the 2024 season, Augustave led Colorado in rushing with 384 yards and four touchdowns. The ball carrier also rushed for 202 yards on 35 carries for the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2023 season. Now, as he returns to the SEC, the running back's role with the Gamecocks could be the largest it has ever been in his career.
Augustave and the Gamecocks will begin the 2025 season on Sunday, August 31st, when the team faces the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
