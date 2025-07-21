South Carolina's Shane Beamer Putting His Words Into Action on Recruiting Trail
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has put his words from SEC Media Days into action on the recruiting trail.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a big weekend on the recruiting trail as they picked up a commitment from 2026 quarterback Landon Duckworth, perhaps the biggest name to be added to the class. The Gamecocks earning his commitment coincides with some comments that head coach Shane Beamer made at SEC Media Days this year.
South Carolina is coming off their best season under Beamer as they finished with an overall record of 9-4. The head ball coach in Columbia made sure to let everyone know that the Gamecocks are built to be good for more than just one year, and the landing of Duckworth is proof of that.
"We're built for years to come and are going to continue to be good at South Carolina," Beamer said at SEC Media Days. "We are not going anywhere. There is a lot of young talent and there is more coming. It's a great place to recruit to when you talk about the academics, Columbia, the beautiful campus, a capital city, a fantastic place to live, the best fan base in all of America."
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers will be the starter for the program this season, but the expectation is that he will be playing in the NFL this time next year. That means the Gamecocks will be searching for a new starting quarterback and they will have options to pick from. Air Noland, the former Ohio State quarterback, transferred in this offseason and now Duckworth will be added to the roster as well.
Not only that, but South Carolina has also built depth at wide receiver. Going into this season, the Gamecocks have six wide receiver that are either sophomore or true freshman, five of them are first year college players. They also have 18 players on their two deep that are either redshirt sophomores or younger.
It's now a matter of Beamer proving that his program will actually produce results on the football field for multiple seasons after what they accomplished in 2024, but by the looks of things, the Gamecocks are tracking along just as Beamer said they were.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: