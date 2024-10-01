South Carolina's Biggest Advantage Over the Ole Miss Rebels
What is South Carolina's biggest advantage over the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend?
The South Carolina Gamecocks have another massive conference game ahead of them this week as the Ole Miss Rebels will be traveling to Columbia, South Carolina. The Rebels are fresh off of a tough loss to the Kentucky Wildcats while the Gamecocks had this past weekend off. South Carolina has another great opportunity ahead of them this weekend, and in fact, they hold a major advantage over the Rebels for the matchup.
The advantage is fairly simple. The game is going to be played in Williams-Brice Stadium. But it goes deeper than just the hostile environment that Gamecock fans create on Saturday. It has everything to do with Lane Kiffins' offense and how his team fares on the road as opposed to home games.
In 2023, Ole Miss averaged 44.1 points per game at home. That number dropped all the way down to 21.8 points per game on the road, not including neutral site games. It has become a bit of an issue for the Rebels. It's normal for there to be a drop-off in production when on the road, but it's not normal for there to be that much of a drop-off.
Those numbers would indicate that Ole Miss's offense is not able to travel well and that not having everything available to them due to the crowd noise really limits what they can do on offense. It's a big advantage for South Carolina this weekend, and one that fans should be aware of heading into this big time conference matchup.
