South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Has To Do This to Beat Oklahoma
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Norris needs a big performance against Oklahoma.
The South Carolina Gamecocks nearly pulled off a massive upset against Alabama this past weekend, but came up just short. They now are faced with a road game against the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend and it will be a big weekend for South Carolina's offense as the Sooners have been playing like one of the best defenses in the conference.
Oklahoma ranks as the 40th-best rush defense in the country right now allowing an average of 117 yards per game but their passing defense ranks 77th in the country allowing an average of 220 yards per game. That means it will likely need to be a big day for South Carolina's passing attack and quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
Sellers played relatively well against Alabama. He threw for 238 yards, two touchdowns and 74 percent of his passes. The only downfall was he turned the ball over three times on Saturday. Two fumbles and an interception is what overshadowed Sellers' performance against the Crimson Tide. Turnovers overall have been an issue for the Gamecocks' offense and it is something that they are going to have to get fixed for this week's game.
Oklahoma has forced 14 turnovers this season which is the fourth most in the country. The Sooners may be having their fair share of offensive struggles this season but their defense is doing everything they can to make up for it, and that means South Carolina can't afford to gift them possessions this weekend, especially not on the road.
