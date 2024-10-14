South Carolina's Spencer Rattler Has Up and Down Debut for New Orleans Saints
Former South Carolina Gamecocks' Spencer Rattler has up and down debut for the Saints.
Former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler made his NFL debut this weekend for the New Orleans Saints, and it was a day mixed with good and bad moments. Rattler was named the starter after Derek Carr was ruled out due to an oblique injury. He finished the day with 243 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble that was recovered by his own team.
Rattler and the offense got out to a slow start as they did not score any point in the first quarter but they followed that up by scoring 27 in the second quarter. The Saints actually held a lead at halftime. However, the Saints were then held scoreless for the entire second half and ended up losing 51-27.
It was not the prettiest of debuts for Rattler but it also had some bright moments sprinkled in as well. For a player making his debut as a rookie in the midst of the regular season, 27 points scored isn't too much to gripe about. However, what can't happen is going scoreless for three out of the four quarters in a football game. If Rattler gets another shot to be the starter, it will be interesting to see how he improves upon his first performance and if there is some confidence gained on his side.
