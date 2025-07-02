South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Named "Sleeper Pick" to Win 2025 Heisman Trophy
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as a dark horse candidate to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is one of sports' most coveted awards and has been home to some of the most iconic names in college football. While presumed frontrunners such as Texas' Arch Manning and Clemson's Cade Klubnik have garnered the majority of preseason attention for the award, there are a handful of players who many believe could be "sleeper picks" to take home the honor.
According to USA Today, one of these dark horse candidates is South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is entering his third season with the program and is expected to take a massive step forward in 2025.
"Dual-threat quarterbacks make for good Heisman contenders, and Sellers fits that billing." Wrote USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer. "He’s an efficient passer, but he must reduce his turnovers after a redshirt freshman season filled with fumbles."
In his first year as the team's starting quarterback, Sellers accounted for over 2,500 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while also earning another 674 yards on the ground. The quarterback's playmaking abilities helped the Gamecocks earn wins over the likes of Clemson, Missouri, and Texas A&M during the regular season.
Sellers' 2025 Heisman Trophy campaign will begin on August 31st in Atlanta, Georgia, when the South Carolina Gamecocks face the Virginia Tech Hokies in week one of the regular season. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
