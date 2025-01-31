South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori Listed as Top Safety for 2025 NFL Draft Class
South Carolina safety was included inside of the top 25 in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 NFL prospects list.
While most of the attention around South Carolina was centered around the offense and what LaNorris Sellers was doing at quarterback, the defense was a big part as well. The Gamecocks had playmakers at all three levels of the defense, and one of the best ones was safety Nick Emmanwori. He is now off to the NFL and based on the latest prospect rankings, he might be a day one pick.
NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his top 50 NFL prospects list for the class and Emmanwori was inside of the top 25. In fact, Jeremiah had the former Gamecock listed as his top safety in the class. Here is what Jeremiah had to say about Emmanwori.
"Emmanwori is a massive safety prospect with ideal instincts and ball skills," Jeremiah wrote. "He fits best as a strong safety, big nickel or sub linebacker. He can consistently undercut routes and take the ball away in those roles. He trusts his eyes and drives on the ball. He had multiple pick-sixes in the games I studied. He does have a little tightness that shows up in man coverage, but he has enough speed to recover. When he’s aligned in the deep half, he’s not as effective. He doesn’t see/react as well at that depth. Against the run, he is aggressive to fill and he’s a strong tackler on the front side. He will have some run-by misses when chasing from the back side. Overall, Emmanwori will be a difference-maker provided the team that drafts him deploys him close to the action."
During his time at South Carolina, Emmanwori racked up 244 tackles, four tackles for loss and six interceptions. He was a constant playmaker at the college level, and he will look to continue that at the professional level now.
