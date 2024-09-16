South Carolina's Shane Beamer Called SEC Head of Officials After LSU Loss
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer called the SEC head of officials after LSU loss.
The South Carolina Gamecocks took a tough loss on Saturday versus the LSU Tigers. In the midst of that loss, there were several calls by the referee staff that left fans very puzzled. Most notably, there was a call in the fourth quarter where LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw an interception in the red zone and the Gamecocks returned it for a pick-six. The Gamecocks were then called for an illegal block on Nussmeier during the return and it was called back and LSU kept possession and scored.
South Carolina was called for 13 penalties for 123 yards and LSU was called for nine penalties for 75 yards. It was then reported that Shane Beamer and Athletic Director Ray Tanner called the SEC head of officials on after Saturday's game to get some clarification on some of the calls that were made during the contest.
While the penalties that were called certainly impacted the football game, there is also a truth to the fact that the Gamecocks had a 17-0 lead at one point in the ball game and had a lot of opportunities to secure the win. The Gamecocks also unfortunately lost quarterback LaNorris Sellers to an injury right before halftime which then brought in backup Robby Ashford for the remainder of the contest.
Despite the result, the Gamecocks still proved that they can compete with some of the upper-tier teams in the conference and that any game opposing teams have against South Carolina this season will be far and away from a 'gimme game'. Beamer and his program have continued to look impressive this season, and they will look to bounce back from this against Akron in week four.
