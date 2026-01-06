South Carolina Bolsters The Interior of the Offensive Line With the Addition of Carter Miller

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, interior offensive lineman Carter Miller from UCF helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

As we mentioned on Monday, Carter Miller visited the Gamecocks who had a major need at all five spots along the offensive line. That visit went well as Miller has committed to South Carolina. He is the second commit of the day for Shane Beamer out of the portal following the addition of Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Thomas.

Gamecocks Land a Versatile Lineman

BREAKING: UCF transfer IOL Carter Miller has committed to South Carolina, @PeteNakos reports🤙https://t.co/hFuY9mxXRo pic.twitter.com/HG80gOqUiS — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

Miller is a 6-foot-2 and 295 pound interior offensive lineman out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. He began his collegiate career with Curt Cignetti at James Madison in 2022 and 2023. He appeared in 15 games, making eight starts for JMU, a majority at left guard. Part of an offensive line that helped JMU rank top 30 in the FBS in six offensive categories, which included tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (36), 13th in pass efficiency rating (162.6), completion percentage (67.3%), 17th in yards per pass attempt (8.6), 20th in passing yards (284.8) and 23rd in scoring offense (34.1).

Following the 2023 season, Miller spent 2024 with Louisiana-Monroe, where he started all 12 games at center. He received a 76.7 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus that season. He then transferred to UCF prior to 2025 where he appeared in nine games, starting all.

This is the third commitment South Carolina has gotten out of the portal. Coming into the offseason the team had major needs on both sides of the ball. So far they have added WR Jayden Gibson, OL Carter Miller, and DL Jordan Thomas.

